iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. iHeartMedia Inc.’s current trading price is -79.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.81%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.42 and $13.16. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.72 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.23 million over the last 3 months.

At present, iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) has a stock price of $2.73. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $2.745 after an opening price of $2.49. The day’s lowest price was $2.46, and it closed at $2.48.

iHeartMedia Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $13.16 on 05/18/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $2.42 on 05/15/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -64.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 429.87M and boasts a workforce of 9350 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.44, with a change in price of -3.97. Similarly, iHeartMedia Inc. recorded 925,246 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -59.25%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IHRT stands at 11.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 11.66.

IHRT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, iHeartMedia Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 9.19%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 16.76%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 9.19% and 5.61% respectively.

IHRT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -55.46%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -66.50%. Over the last 30 days, the price of IHRT has leaped by -30.36%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.18%.