Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -50.19% from 52-Week Low

The stock of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is currently priced at $3.28. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $3.30 after opening at $3.02. The day’s lowest price was $2.98 before the stock closed at $2.95.

The market performance of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $6.59 on 05/23/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $2.00 on 03/02/23.

52-week price history of GOL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s current trading price is -50.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 64.41%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $2.00 to $6.59. In the Industrials sector, the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.12 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.42 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 37.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 709.66M and boasts a workforce of 13765 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.71, with a change in price of +0.50. Similarly, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. recorded 1,442,552 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.99%.

GOL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. over the last 50 days is 98.15%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 97.96%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 89.60% and 89.37%, respectively.

GOL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 22.85% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -2.96%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GOL has fallen by 19.71%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.56%.