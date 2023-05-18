GENI’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 52.38%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 11.25%. The price of GENI increased 25.64% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.74%.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) stock is currently valued at $5.44. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $5.28 after opening at $4.90. The stock briefly dropped to $4.895 before ultimately closing at $5.24.

The market performance of Genius Sports Limited’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $5.82 on 01/27/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $2.20 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of GENI Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Genius Sports Limited’s current trading price is -6.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 147.27%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $2.20 and $5.82. The trading volume for the Communication Services sector company’s shares reached about 0.6 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.11 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has experienced a quarterly decline of 0.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.19B and boasts a workforce of 2100 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.51, with a change in price of +2.03. Similarly, Genius Sports Limited recorded 1,040,895 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +60.96%.

GENI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GENI stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GENI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Genius Sports Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 97.31%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 100.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 96.73% and 91.47% respectively.