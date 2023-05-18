FedEx Corporation (FDX) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. FedEx Corporation’s current trading price is -9.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 59.17%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $141.92 and $248.76 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.7 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.04 million over the last three months.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) stock is currently valued at $225.89. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $226.03 after opening at $221.48. The stock briefly dropped to $221.13 before ultimately closing at $221.27.

FedEx Corporation’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $248.76 on 06/24/22 and a low of $141.92 for the same time frame on 09/27/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

FedEx Corporation (FDX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 57.27B and boasts a workforce of 191000 employees.

FedEx Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating FedEx Corporation as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 209.39, with a change in price of +55.90. Similarly, FedEx Corporation recorded 2,008,920 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +32.88%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FDX stands at 0.82. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.81.

FDX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, FedEx Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 77.95%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 49.29%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 27.10% and 22.51%, respectively.

FDX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 30.42%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 29.26%. The price of FDX decreased -1.45% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.19%.