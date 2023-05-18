Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s current trading price is -74.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.27%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.44 and $1.87. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.57 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.7 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has a stock price of $0.48. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.492 after an opening price of $0.49. The day’s lowest price was $0.4747, and it closed at $0.49.

In terms of market performance, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.87 on 08/15/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.44 on 03/29/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -50.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 57.75M and boasts a workforce of 104 employees.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7092, with a change in price of -0.3369. Similarly, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. recorded 950,746 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -41.42%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SOLO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SOLO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. over the last 50 days is 13.00%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 1.40%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 10.82% and 12.13%, respectively.

SOLO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -21.09%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -66.69%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SOLO has leaped by -17.86%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.86%.