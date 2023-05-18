Caterpillar Inc. Inc. (CAT) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -11.46%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -10.32%. The price of CAT decreased -5.82% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.50%.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) current stock price is $212.10. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $213.835 after opening at $209.28. The stock’s lowest point was $208.65 before it closed at $207.20.

Caterpillar Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $266.04 on 01/27/23, and the lowest price during that time was $160.60, recorded on 09/27/22.

52-week price history of CAT Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Caterpillar Inc.’s current trading price is -20.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.07%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $160.60 and $266.04. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.87 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 3.16 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 109.56B and boasts a workforce of 109100 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Caterpillar Inc.

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Caterpillar Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 233.75, with a change in price of -29.63. Similarly, Caterpillar Inc. recorded 3,212,640 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.26%.

CAT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CAT stands at 2.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.37.

CAT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Caterpillar Inc. over the past 50 days is 17.12%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 39.94%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 28.60% and 26.11%, respectively, over the past 20 days.