Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Cardinal Health Inc.’s current trading price is 0.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 74.16%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $49.70 and $86.19. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.46 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 2.27 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) is $86.56. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $87.025 after opening at $86.29. It dipped to a low of $85.77 before ultimately closing at $85.80.

Cardinal Health Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $86.19 on 05/17/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $49.70 on 06/16/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.06B and boasts a workforce of 46500 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Cardinal Health Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Cardinal Health Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 77.59, with a change in price of +6.56. Similarly, Cardinal Health Inc. recorded 2,351,337 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.20%.

CAH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Cardinal Health Inc. over the last 50 days is at 97.49%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 95.09%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 94.41% and 91.48%, respectively.

CAH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 12.61% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 15.09%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CAH has fallen by 8.95%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.62%.