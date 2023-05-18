Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s Shares Reel: 0.44% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 2.89B Market Cap

The stock price for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) currently stands at $20.44. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $20.63 after starting at $20.07. The stock’s lowest price was $19.87 before closing at $20.04.

The market performance of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $24.73 on 02/01/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $14.51 on 11/03/22.

52-week price history of GOOS Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -17.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.87%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $14.51 and $24.73. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.92 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.15 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.89B and boasts a workforce of 4353 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.48, with a change in price of +2.15. Similarly, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. recorded 1,808,003 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.76%.

Examining GOOS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GOOS stands at 1.58. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.33.

GOOS Stock Stochastic Average

Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 84.80%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 77.29%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.19% and 75.70%, respectively.

GOOS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 14.77%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 11.57%. The price of GOOS fallen by 9.54% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.02%.