Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. Inc. (BFRG) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price gain of 11.13% this year. The price of BFRG leaped by -19.97% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 11.60%.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) has a current stock price of $5.29. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $5.30 after opening at $4.86. The stock’s low for the day was $4.80, and it eventually closed at $5.24.

52-week price history of BFRG Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -44.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 114.17%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.47 and $9.50. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.62 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.03 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 31.96M and boasts a workforce of 4 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

BFRG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is at 41.54%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 24.53%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 18.81% and 15.66%, respectively.