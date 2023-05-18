BOH’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -50.24%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -52.57%. The price of BOH leaped by -20.50% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.05%.

Currently, the stock price of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) is $38.59. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $38.91 after opening at $35.68. The stock touched a low of $35.68 before closing at $34.92.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $85.45 on 08/16/22, with the lowest value being $30.83 on 05/12/23.

52-week price history of BOH Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s current trading price is -54.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.17%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $30.83 and $85.45. The Financial sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.64 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.89 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -50.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.60B and boasts a workforce of 2076 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 62.78, with a change in price of -38.02. Similarly, Bank of Hawaii Corporation recorded 616,042 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -49.63%.

BOH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BOH stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

BOH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Bank of Hawaii Corporation over the last 50 days is at 18.16%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 37.40%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 25.00% and 17.71%, respectively.