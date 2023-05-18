BLMN’s Market Whiplash: 25.00% YTD Rise, 1.58% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 25.00%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 2.57%. The price of BLMN increased 1.58% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.44%.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) stock is currently valued at $25.15. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $25.23 after opening at $23.88. The stock briefly dropped to $23.835 before ultimately closing at $23.57.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $28.46 on 02/23/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $15.89 on 06/22/22.

52-week price history of BLMN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s current trading price is -11.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.28%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$15.89 and $28.46. The Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 3.24 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.74 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.14B and boasts a workforce of 87000 employees.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Bloomin’ Brands Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.39, with a change in price of +4.82. Similarly, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. recorded 1,655,493 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.71%.

BLMN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BLMN stands at 2.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.39.

BLMN Stock Stochastic Average

Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 65.55%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 97.16%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 59.46% and 40.75%, respectively.