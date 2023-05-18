Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. Inc. (CRWD) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 30.34% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -3.37%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CRWD has fallen by 0.62%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.56%.

The current stock price for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) is $137.23. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $139.09 after opening at $134.84. It dipped to a low of $133.61 before ultimately closing at $134.01.

In terms of market performance, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $205.73 on 08/11/22, while the lowest value was $92.25 on 01/10/23.

52-week price history of CRWD Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -33.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.76%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $92.25 and $205.73. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.14 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 4.47 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.02B and boasts a workforce of 7273 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 33 analysts are rating CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 119.31, with a change in price of +29.88. Similarly, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. recorded 4,588,934 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +27.83%.

CRWD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRWD stands at 0.51. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.51.

CRWD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. over the past 50 days is 87.86%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 92.06%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 88.18% and 78.60%, respectively, over the past 20 days.