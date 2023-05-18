Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Analog Devices Inc.’s current trading price is -5.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.82%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $133.48 and $198.24 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.0 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.05 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is $187.96. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $188.60 after an opening price of $184.00. The stock briefly fell to $183.145 before ending the session at $182.79.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Analog Devices Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $198.24 on 04/04/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $133.48 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 95.09B and boasts a workforce of 24450 employees.

Analog Devices Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating Analog Devices Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 180.30, with a change in price of +20.55. Similarly, Analog Devices Inc. recorded 3,127,197 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.28%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ADI stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.18.

ADI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Analog Devices Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 61.92%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 92.99%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 73.54% and 60.76%, respectively.

ADI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 14.59% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 16.56%. The price of ADI leaped by -0.85% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.60%.