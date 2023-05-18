ADT Inc. (ADT) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. ADT Inc.’s current trading price is -40.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.70%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $4.89 and $10.10. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.87 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.31 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of ADT Inc. (ADT) is currently priced at $6.00. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $6.04 after opening at $5.93. The day’s lowest price was $5.90 before the stock closed at $5.93.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ADT Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $10.10 on 12/13/22 and the lowest value was $4.89 on 05/04/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ADT Inc. (ADT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -28.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.56B and boasts a workforce of 22000 employees.

ADT Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating ADT Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.68, with a change in price of -3.16. Similarly, ADT Inc. recorded 2,892,564 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -34.50%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ADT stands at 2.97. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.83.

ADT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, ADT Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 37.44%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 50.92%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 50.63% and 51.02% respectively.

ADT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -33.85% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -34.57%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ADT has leaped by -14.41%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.80%.