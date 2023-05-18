ACB’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -34.44% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -59.40%. The price of ACB leaped by -5.62% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.28%.

The present stock price for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is $0.60. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.6089 after an opening price of $0.585. The stock briefly fell to $0.5632 before ending the session at $0.57.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $3.15 on 05/18/22 and the lowest value was $0.55 on 05/12/23.

52-week price history of ACB Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s current trading price is -80.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.98%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.55 and $3.15. The Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 3.19 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.53 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -37.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 287.33M and boasts a workforce of 1338 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7946, with a change in price of -0.3552. Similarly, Aurora Cannabis Inc. recorded 5,192,975 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -37.00%.

ACB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACB stands at 0.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.35.

ACB Stock Stochastic Average

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 20.04%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 42.86%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 29.09% and 21.83%, respectively.