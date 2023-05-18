ABCB’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Ameris Bancorp’s Performance

The stock price for Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) currently stands at $31.90. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $32.005 after starting at $29.80. The stock’s lowest price was $29.71 before closing at $29.24.

Ameris Bancorp’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $54.24 on 11/11/22 and a low of $28.33 for the same time frame on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of ABCB Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Ameris Bancorp’s current trading price is -41.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.60%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $28.33 and $54.24. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.66 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.53 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -35.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.21B and boasts a workforce of 2847 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Ameris Bancorp

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Ameris Bancorp as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.10, with a change in price of -15.78. Similarly, Ameris Bancorp recorded 448,203 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -33.10%.

Examining ABCB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ABCB stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

ABCB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Ameris Bancorp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 21.26%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 55.96%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 31.71% and 21.16%, respectively.

ABCB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -32.33%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -39.67%. The price of ABCB leaped by -5.37% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.13%.