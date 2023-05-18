A Tale of Resilience: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Amid Stock Market Turbulence

At present, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) has a stock price of $26.61. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $27.825 after an opening price of $27.66. The day’s lowest price was $26.00, and it closed at $27.66.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $32.34 on 08/08/22 and a low of $15.55 for the same time frame on 03/10/23.

52-week price history of ZNTL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -17.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 71.13%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $15.55 to $32.34. In the Healthcare sector, the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.74 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.63 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 30.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.54B and boasts a workforce of 156 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.50, with a change in price of +7.62. Similarly, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 610,548 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +40.13%.

Examining ZNTL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZNTL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ZNTL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 50 days is 85.50%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 78.44%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 87.99% and 92.77%, respectively.

ZNTL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 32.13%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 17.95%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ZNTL has fallen by 31.60%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.10%.