Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Zymeworks Inc.’s current trading price is -16.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 119.71%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $4.11 and $10.80. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.66 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.59 million observed over the last three months.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) has a current stock price of $9.03. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $9.66 after opening at $9.62. The stock’s low for the day was $8.8301, and it eventually closed at $9.82.

The stock market performance of Zymeworks Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $10.80 on 01/19/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $4.11, recorded on 09/07/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 586.23M and boasts a workforce of 304 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Zymeworks Inc.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Zymeworks Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.86, with a change in price of +1.95. Similarly, Zymeworks Inc. recorded 772,349 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +27.54%.

How ZYME’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZYME stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ZYME Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Zymeworks Inc. over the past 50 days is 51.11%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 42.53%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 66.89% and 75.20%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ZYME Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 14.89% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 8.14%. The price of ZYME leaped by -11.64% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -8.60%.