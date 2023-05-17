The Psychology of Weyerhaeuser Company Inc. (WY) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -2.90% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -9.03%. Over the past 30 days, the price of WY has leaped by -7.01%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.17%.

The current stock price for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is $29.31. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $30.00 after opening at $29.95. It dipped to a low of $29.20 before ultimately closing at $30.08.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Weyerhaeuser Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $39.29 on 05/27/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $26.64 on 09/29/22.

52-week price history of WY Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Weyerhaeuser Company’s current trading price is -25.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $26.64 and $39.29. The Real Estate sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 4.07 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 3.98 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.41B and boasts a workforce of 9264 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Company

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Weyerhaeuser Company as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.07, with a change in price of -1.60. Similarly, Weyerhaeuser Company recorded 4,072,771 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.18%.

WY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WY stands at 0.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.40.

WY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Weyerhaeuser Company over the last 50 days is at 40.44%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 22.26%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 35.93% and 39.11%, respectively.