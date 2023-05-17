The Future of Genius Group Limited: Analyzing GNS

Genius Group Limited (GNS) stock is currently valued at $0.95. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $1.08 after opening at $1.06. The stock briefly dropped to $0.88 before ultimately closing at $1.07.

In terms of market performance, Genius Group Limited had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $11.80 on 08/19/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.30 on 01/03/23.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of GNS Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Genius Group Limited’s current trading price is -91.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 215.15%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.30 and $11.80. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.27 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.94 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Genius Group Limited (GNS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -84.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.00M and boasts a workforce of 241 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.4864, with a change in price of +0.6312. Similarly, Genius Group Limited recorded 14,100,489 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +197.99%.

Examining GNS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GNS stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.26.

GNS Stock Stochastic Average

Genius Group Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 3.90%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 18.57%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 31.90% and 36.51%, respectively.

GNS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 187.19%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 63.61%. The price of GNS decreased -22.88% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -18.22%.