The Boeing Company Inc. (BA) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 7.04%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 17.49%. The price of BA decreased -2.15% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.52%.

The Boeing Company (BA) stock is currently valued at $203.90. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $202.36 after opening at $201.82. The stock briefly dropped to $199.9401 before ultimately closing at $200.87.

The Boeing Company experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $221.33 on 02/14/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $113.02 on 06/14/22.

52-week price history of BA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. The Boeing Company’s current trading price is -7.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 80.41%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$113.02 and $221.33. The The Boeing Company’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 2.23 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 5.52 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

The Boeing Company (BA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 121.53B and boasts a workforce of 156000 employees.

The Boeing Company: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating The Boeing Company as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 205.90, with a change in price of +8.04. Similarly, The Boeing Company recorded 5,859,872 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.10%.

BA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, The Boeing Company’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 44.46%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 58.44%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 50.41% and 46.96%, respectively.