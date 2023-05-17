TGI’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 14.83%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 2.20%. The price of TGI fallen by 9.22% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 17.40%.

Currently, the stock price of Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) is $12.08. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $10.69 after opening at $10.69. The stock touched a low of $10.465 before closing at $10.51.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock market performance of Triumph Group Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $22.16 on 05/18/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $7.84, recorded on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of TGI Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Triumph Group Inc.’s current trading price is -45.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.08%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $7.84 and $22.16. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.96 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.99 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 684.62M and boasts a workforce of 701 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.11, with a change in price of +1.42. Similarly, Triumph Group Inc. recorded 946,505 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.38%.

TGI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Triumph Group Inc. over the past 50 days is 86.95%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 87.28%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 64.15% and 48.67%, respectively, over the past 20 days.