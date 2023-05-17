Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Suncor Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -34.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.53%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $26.42 and $42.72. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.87 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 4.86 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is $28.15. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $29.155 after an opening price of $28.94. The stock briefly fell to $28.135 before ending the session at $29.07.

Suncor Energy Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $42.72 on 06/08/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $26.42 on 09/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 37.72B and boasts a workforce of 16558 employees.

Suncor Energy Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Suncor Energy Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.84, with a change in price of -2.11. Similarly, Suncor Energy Inc. recorded 4,499,523 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.97%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SU stands at 0.42. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.32.

SU Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Suncor Energy Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 0.57%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 0.30%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 6.90% and 8.96% respectively.

SU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -11.28% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -23.44%. The price of SU leaped by -12.90% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -5.09%.