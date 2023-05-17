Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Netflix Inc.’s current trading price is -12.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 103.16%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $164.28 and $379.43. The company, active in the Communication Services sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.33 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 6.42 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is $333.75. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $335.17 after opening at $334.00. The stock touched a low of $331.91 before closing at $335.89.

Netflix Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $379.43 on 02/03/23, and the lowest price during that time was $164.28, recorded on 06/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 150.49B and boasts a workforce of 12800 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Netflix Inc.

As of right now, 21 analysts are rating Netflix Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 19 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 328.54, with a change in price of +45.56. Similarly, Netflix Inc. recorded 7,217,520 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.81%.

How NFLX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NFLX stands at 0.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

NFLX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Netflix Inc. over the past 50 days is 75.10%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 55.71%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 64.19% and 73.72%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

NFLX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 13.18%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 15.03%. The price of NFLX fallen by 0.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.48%.