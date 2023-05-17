Leslie’s Inc.: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -49.95% from 52-Week Low

Currently, the stock price of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is $10.16. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $10.40 after opening at $10.31. The stock touched a low of $10.055 before closing at $10.50.

Leslie’s Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $20.30 on 05/27/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $10.06 on 05/04/23.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of LESL Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Leslie’s Inc.’s current trading price is -49.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.04%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $10.06 and $20.30. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.58 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.09 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -24.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.96B and boasts a workforce of 4200 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.23, with a change in price of -1.84. Similarly, Leslie’s Inc. recorded 3,034,801 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.33%.

LESL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Leslie’s Inc. over the past 50 days is 3.72%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 6.46%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 15.49% and 27.38%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

LESL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -16.79%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -38.24%. The price of LESL leaped by -6.79% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.17%.