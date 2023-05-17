KSCP’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -73.56% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -81.56%. Over the past 30 days, the price of KSCP has leaped by -32.31%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.56%.

The current stock price for Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) is $0.50. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.5739 after opening at $0.55. It dipped to a low of $0.49 before ultimately closing at $0.57.

Knightscope Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $4.52 on 06/08/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.49 on 05/16/23.

52-week price history of KSCP Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Knightscope Inc.’s current trading price is -88.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.77%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.49 and $4.52. The shares of the Industrials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.51 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.82 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -62.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.25M and boasts a workforce of 111 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1226, with a change in price of -0.8600. Similarly, Knightscope Inc. recorded 650,743 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -63.24%.

KSCP Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Knightscope Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 1.56%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 4.55%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 18.25% and 17.99%, respectively.