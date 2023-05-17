IMMP’s Financial Health: Exploring Immutep Limited’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

Immutep Limited (IMMP) currently has a stock price of $2.28. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $1.67 after opening at $1.61. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.57 before it closed at $1.59.

Immutep Limited’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $3.39 on 06/03/22, with the lowest value being $1.47 on 09/29/22.

52-week price history of IMMP Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Immutep Limited’s current trading price is -32.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.10%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.47 and $3.39. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 14.38 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 94860.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Immutep Limited (IMMP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 28.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 136.38M.

Analysts’ Ratings For Immutep Limited

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Immutep Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.7715, with a change in price of +0.3800. Similarly, Immutep Limited recorded 248,946 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.88%.

IMMP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Immutep Limited over the past 50 days is 83.33%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 83.33%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 45.66% and 30.67%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

IMMP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 30.28%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 3.63%. Over the last 30 days, the price of IMMP has fallen by 45.22%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 46.15%.