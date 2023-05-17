GFI’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $7.03 to $17.78 – What’s Next for Investors?

The stock of Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is currently priced at $15.69. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $15.91 after opening at $15.73. The day’s lowest price was $15.495 before the stock closed at $15.82.

Gold Fields Limited experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $17.78 on 05/04/23 and the lowest value was $7.03 on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of GFI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Gold Fields Limited’s current trading price is -11.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 123.19%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $7.03 to $17.78. In the Basic Materials sector, the Gold Fields Limited’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.24 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.6.24 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 49.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.54B and boasts a workforce of 6364 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Gold Fields Limited

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Gold Fields Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.45, with a change in price of +5.28. Similarly, Gold Fields Limited recorded 5,614,689 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +50.72%.

Examining GFI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GFI stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

GFI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Gold Fields Limited over the last 50 days is 76.18%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 26.90%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 27.60% and 29.62%, respectively.

GFI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 51.59% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 37.87%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GFI has fallen by 4.11%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.77%.