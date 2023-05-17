EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. EVgo Inc.’s current trading price is -61.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.32%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.64 and $12.65 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.96 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.81 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for EVgo Inc. (EVGO) is $4.89. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $5.82 after an opening price of $5.75. The stock briefly fell to $5.53 before ending the session at $5.73.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

EVgo Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $12.65 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $3.64 on 01/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -28.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.59B and boasts a workforce of 292 employees.

EVgo Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating EVgo Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.85, with a change in price of +0.53. Similarly, EVgo Inc. recorded 2,394,558 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.99%.

EVGO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, EVgo Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 1.66%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 3.37%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 22.82% and 30.67%, respectively.

EVGO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 9.38% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -32.37%. The price of EVGO leaped by -21.39% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -18.10%.