Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Dell Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -13.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.95%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $32.90 and $52.60 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.91 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.49 million over the last three months.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) stock is currently valued at $45.38. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $46.13 after opening at $44.84. The stock briefly dropped to $44.675 before ultimately closing at $44.93.

Dell Technologies Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $52.60 on 05/27/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $32.90 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.14B and boasts a workforce of 133000 employees.

Dell Technologies Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Dell Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.19, with a change in price of +6.43. Similarly, Dell Technologies Inc. recorded 3,861,765 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.51%.

DELL Stock Stochastic Average

Dell Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 88.87%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 76.84%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 69.84% and 68.84%, respectively.

DELL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 12.83%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 6.33%. The price of DELL increased 3.30% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.30%.