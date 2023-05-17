Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s current trading price is -54.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.25%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $7.20 and $19.46. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.49 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 1.76 million observed over the last three months.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) currently has a stock price of $8.94. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $9.075 after opening at $8.55. The lowest recorded price for the day was $8.55 before it closed at $8.61.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $19.46 on 02/14/23, while the lowest value was $7.20 on 05/04/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -53.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.33B and boasts a workforce of 382 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.35, with a change in price of -4.38. Similarly, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd recorded 1,929,162 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -32.88%.

How CRDO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRDO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CRDO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd over the past 50 days is 57.97%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 93.07%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 67.34% and 50.98%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CRDO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -32.83%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -40.04%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CRDO has leaped by -1.00%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 17.94%.