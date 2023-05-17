CPRX: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -32.74%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -14.61%. The price of CPRX leaped by -30.81% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -28.10%.

The stock price for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) currently stands at $12.51. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $12.945 after starting at $12.88. The stock’s lowest price was $12.23 before closing at $13.14.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $22.11 on 01/13/23 and a low of $6.15 for the same time frame on 06/13/22.

52-week price history of CPRX Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -43.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 103.41%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $6.15 and $22.11. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 3.25 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.89 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.39B and boasts a workforce of 82 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.67, with a change in price of -6.09. Similarly, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 2,186,200 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -32.74%.

CPRX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CPRX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CPRX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 4.67%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 5.05%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 4.29% and 11.44% respectively.