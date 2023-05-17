Coeur Mining Inc.: Buy, Hold, or Sell? Analysts Weigh In Amid Market Challenges

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) current stock price is $3.24. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $3.34 after opening at $3.30. The stock’s lowest point was $3.22 before it closed at $3.32.

Coeur Mining Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $4.55 on 04/13/23, and the lowest price during that time was $2.54, recorded on 07/25/22.

52-week price history of CDE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Coeur Mining Inc.’s current trading price is -28.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.56%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $2.54 and $4.55. Shares of the company, which operates in the Basic Materials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 5.41 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.92 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.07B and boasts a workforce of 2107 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.56, with a change in price of -0.19. Similarly, Coeur Mining Inc. recorded 5,254,777 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.54%.

CDE Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CDE stands at 0.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.49.

CDE Stock Stochastic Average

Coeur Mining Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 23.84%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 2.60%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 9.01% and 14.06%, respectively.

CDE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -3.57%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -7.43%. The price of CDE decreased -18.39% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.73%.