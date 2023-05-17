CLRO’s Market Whiplash: 31.58% YTD Rise, 51.52% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 31.58%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 261.53%. The price of CLRO increased 51.52% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.54%.

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) stock is currently valued at $2.00. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $2.015 after opening at $1.92. The stock briefly dropped to $1.88 before ultimately closing at $1.89.

ClearOne Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.27 on 05/09/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.50 on 05/24/22.

52-week price history of CLRO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. ClearOne Inc.’s current trading price is -11.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 300.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.50 and $2.27. The ClearOne Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 0.67 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.05 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 50.42M and boasts a workforce of 82 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5400, with a change in price of +0.5000. Similarly, ClearOne Inc. recorded 694,487 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +33.33%.

CLRO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CLRO stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CLRO Stock Stochastic Average

ClearOne Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 75.23%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 75.23%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 69.42% and 71.56%, respectively.