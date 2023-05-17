Charting the Course: Wynn Resorts Limited’s WYNN Stock Prospects

Currently, the stock price of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is $109.79. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $105.51 after opening at $105.00. The stock touched a low of $102.14 before closing at $103.05.

The stock market performance of Wynn Resorts Limited has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $117.86 on 05/01/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $50.20, recorded on 06/23/22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of WYNN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Wynn Resorts Limited’s current trading price is -6.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 118.71%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $50.20 and $117.86. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.11 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.41 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.90B and boasts a workforce of 27000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 105.12, with a change in price of +27.36. Similarly, Wynn Resorts Limited recorded 2,516,755 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +33.13%.

WYNN Stock Stochastic Average

Wynn Resorts Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 52.18%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 49.78%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 21.31% and 12.09%, respectively.

WYNN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 33.13%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 40.63%. The price of WYNN leaped by -2.10% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.53%.