Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Cameco Corporation’s current trading price is -13.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.99%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $20.34 and $31.29 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.71 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 3.87 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is $27.05. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $27.77 after an opening price of $27.33. The stock briefly fell to $26.78 before ending the session at $27.57.

The market performance of Cameco Corporation’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $31.29 on 09/09/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $20.34 on 06/30/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.83B and boasts a workforce of 2095 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.17, with a change in price of +5.28. Similarly, Cameco Corporation recorded 4,172,429 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +24.25%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CCJ stands at 0.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

CCJ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Cameco Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 62.57%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 49.11%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 59.07% and 65.79%, respectively.

CCJ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 19.32% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 10.68%. The price of CCJ fallen by 3.88% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -5.15%.