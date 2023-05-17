Caesars Entertainment Inc. Inc. (CZR) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -0.53%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -20.61%. The price of CZR leaped by -6.70% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.89%.

The stock price for Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) currently stands at $41.38. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $43.7938 after starting at $43.75. The stock’s lowest price was $41.36 before closing at $44.44.

In terms of market performance, Caesars Entertainment Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $56.75 on 02/03/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $31.31 on 10/03/22.

52-week price history of CZR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s current trading price is -27.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.16%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$31.31 and $56.75. The Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 3.88 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 2.99 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.10B and boasts a workforce of 49000 employees.

Caesars Entertainment Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Caesars Entertainment Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 47.15, with a change in price of -3.66. Similarly, Caesars Entertainment Inc. recorded 3,008,497 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.13%.

CZR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CZR stands at 6.83. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 6.81.

CZR Stock Stochastic Average

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 4.02%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 3.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 28.57% and 37.70%, respectively.