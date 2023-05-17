BX Stock Update: Blackstone Inc.’s Banking’s Market Struggles and Potential Opportunities

The stock price for Blackstone Inc. (BX) currently stands at $80.40. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $83.21 after starting at $83.01. The stock’s lowest price was $80.28 before closing at $83.13.

Blackstone Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $122.68 on 06/03/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $71.72 on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of BX Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Blackstone Inc.’s current trading price is -34.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.10%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $71.72 and $122.68. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.54 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.98 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Blackstone Inc. (BX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 98.38B and boasts a workforce of 4695 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 86.27, with a change in price of +7.31. Similarly, Blackstone Inc. recorded 4,757,650 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.00%.

Examining BX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BX stands at 1.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.74.

BX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Blackstone Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 22.49%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 3.20%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 14.74% and 18.60%, respectively.

BX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 8.37%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -26.08%. The price of BX leaped by -7.83% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.51%.