BSFC Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

The stock price for Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) currently stands at $0.11. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.118 after starting at $0.108. The stock’s lowest price was $0.108 before closing at $0.11.

In terms of market performance, Blue Star Foods Corp. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.68 on 06/08/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.11 on 05/15/23.

52-week price history of BSFC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Blue Star Foods Corp.’s current trading price is -93.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.01%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.11 to $1.68. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the Blue Star Foods Corp.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.84 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.44 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -33.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.14M and boasts a workforce of 35 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2352, with a change in price of -0.3171. Similarly, Blue Star Foods Corp. recorded 2,692,202 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -73.74%.

BSFC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Blue Star Foods Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 4.71%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 22.61%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 12.71% and 15.14% respectively.

BSFC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -71.77%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -87.74%. The price of BSFC leaped by -20.49% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.04%.