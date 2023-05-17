Behind PepsiCo Inc.’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) has a current stock price of $193.43. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $194.48 after opening at $194.48. The stock’s low for the day was $192.54, and it eventually closed at $194.27.

The market performance of PepsiCo Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $196.88 on 05/15/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $154.86, recorded on 06/14/22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of PEP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. PepsiCo Inc.’s current trading price is -1.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.91%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $154.86 and $196.88. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Defensive sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.97 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.08 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 265.43B and boasts a workforce of 315000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 179.54, with a change in price of +12.20. Similarly, PepsiCo Inc. recorded 4,315,509 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.73%.

PEP Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PEP stands at 2.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.20.

PEP Stock Stochastic Average

PepsiCo Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 86.69%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 72.79%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 84.05% and 90.80%, respectively.

PEP Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 7.07% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 8.64%. The price of PEP fallen by 4.87% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.37%.