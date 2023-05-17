ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

The stock price for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) currently stands at $7.20. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $7.06 after starting at $6.95. The stock’s lowest price was $6.95 before closing at $6.99.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $7.97 on 03/31/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $4.45 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of ASX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s current trading price is -9.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 61.69%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $4.45 to $7.97. In the Technology sector, the ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.33 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.5.4 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.04B and boasts a workforce of 94172 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.20, with a change in price of +0.67. Similarly, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. recorded 5,452,150 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.37%.

Examining ASX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASX stands at 0.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.49.

ASX Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. over the last 50 days is 38.19%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 97.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 65.88% and 45.85%, respectively.

ASX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 14.75%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 16.61%. The price of ASX leaped by -1.84% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.53%.