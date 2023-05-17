ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. ArcelorMittal S.A.’s current trading price is -23.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.77%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $19.25 and $33.77. The company, active in the Basic Materials sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.87 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 2.55 million observed over the last three months.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) currently has a stock price of $25.75. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $26.365 after opening at $26.26. The lowest recorded price for the day was $25.71 before it closed at $26.65.

ArcelorMittal S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $33.77 on 06/02/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $19.25 on 09/29/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.98B and boasts a workforce of 190000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for ArcelorMittal S.A.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating ArcelorMittal S.A. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.04, with a change in price of +0.01. Similarly, ArcelorMittal S.A. recorded 2,550,331 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.04%.

How MT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MT stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

MT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of ArcelorMittal S.A. over the last 50 days is at 0.67%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 1.04%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 9.91% and 10.61%, respectively.

MT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -1.79%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -6.02%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MT has leaped by -13.74%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.60%.