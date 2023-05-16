YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd.’s current trading price is -93.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -6.06%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.32 and $18.44. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.64 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 0.75 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) is $1.24. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.36 after opening at $1.36. The stock touched a low of $1.1857 before closing at $1.33.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -87.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 118.04M and boasts a workforce of 865 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

How YS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for YS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

YS Stock Stochastic Average

YS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -87.63%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -87.47%. The price of YS leaped by -16.22% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -18.42%.