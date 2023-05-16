XP Inc. (XP) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. XP Inc.’s current trading price is -37.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.91%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $10.30 and $25.30. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Financial reached around 8.51 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 6.46 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for XP Inc. (XP) is $15.75. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $16.055 after opening at $15.45. It dipped to a low of $15.38 before ultimately closing at $15.38.

The stock market performance of XP Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $25.30 on 08/08/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $10.30, recorded on 03/15/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

XP Inc. (XP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.91B and boasts a workforce of 6928 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for XP Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating XP Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.11, with a change in price of +1.56. Similarly, XP Inc. recorded 5,455,406 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.99%.

How XP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XP stands at 3.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.22.

XP Stock Stochastic Average

XP Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 94.70%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 90.69%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 90.07% and 91.67%, respectively.

XP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 2.67% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -17.75%. Over the past 30 days, the price of XP has fallen by 13.55%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.92%.