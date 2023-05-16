VBLT Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

The current stock price for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) is $0.20. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.2033 after opening at $0.181. It dipped to a low of $0.1799 before ultimately closing at $0.21.

In terms of market performance, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.20 on 07/11/22, while the lowest value was $0.10 on 12/19/22.

52-week price history of VBLT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s current trading price is -90.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 98.22%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.10 and $2.20. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.73 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.35 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 33.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.29M and boasts a workforce of 7 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Vascular Biogenics Ltd. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1593, with a change in price of +0.0849. Similarly, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. recorded 3,249,794 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +73.76%.

VBLT Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VBLT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

VBLT Stock Stochastic Average

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 66.92%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 58.18%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 68.32% and 69.79%, respectively.

VBLT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 66.67% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 73.61%. Over the past 30 days, the price of VBLT has fallen by 1.37%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.57%.