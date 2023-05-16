TSM’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s Performance

At present, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has a stock price of $85.66. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $85.67 after an opening price of $83.33. The day’s lowest price was $83.225, and it closed at $83.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $98.99 on 02/14/23 and a low of $59.43 for the same time frame on 11/03/22.

52-week price history of TSM Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s current trading price is -13.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.14%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $59.43 to $98.99. In the Technology sector, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 8.69 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.10.25 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 433.18B and boasts a workforce of 52045 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

As of right now, 31 analysts are rating Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 87.52, with a change in price of +9.56. Similarly, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited recorded 11,675,132 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.56%.

Examining TSM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TSM stands at 0.30. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.29.

TSM Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited over the last 50 days is 30.46%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 41.72%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 27.78% and 27.90%, respectively.

TSM Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 15.00%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 20.92%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TSM has leaped by -1.77%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.14%.