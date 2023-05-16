TIGR’s 2023 Market Dance: Down -22.58% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -22.58%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -39.86%. The price of TIGR decreased -19.76% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.65%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) current stock price is $2.64. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $2.8685 after opening at $2.83. The stock’s lowest point was $2.74 before it closed at $2.85.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

UP Fintech Holding Limited’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $5.79 on 12/05/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $2.65 on 05/16/23.

52-week price history of TIGR Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s current trading price is -54.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -0.38%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $2.65 and $5.79. The shares of the Financial sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 3.75 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.87 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 461.36M and boasts a workforce of 1040 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for UP Fintech Holding Limited

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating UP Fintech Holding Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.56, with a change in price of -2.25. Similarly, UP Fintech Holding Limited recorded 1,150,813 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -46.13%.

TIGR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TIGR stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.35.

TIGR Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for UP Fintech Holding Limited over the last 50 days is presently at 6.81%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 10.97%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 19.31% and 23.90%, respectively.