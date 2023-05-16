The Significance of Moving Averages in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Inc. (PAGS) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 43.14%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -2.04%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PAGS has fallen by 35.24%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.51%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) currently has a stock price of $12.51. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $12.71 after opening at $12.37. The lowest recorded price for the day was $12.14 before it closed at $12.22.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $19.49 on 08/26/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $7.51 on 12/19/22.

52-week price history of PAGS Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s current trading price is -35.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 66.58%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $7.51 and $19.49. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 4.98 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 3.54 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 35.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.07B and boasts a workforce of 8778 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.09, with a change in price of +4.68. Similarly, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. recorded 3,517,629 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +59.77%.

PAGS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PAGS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PAGS Stock Stochastic Average

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 96.12%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 94.99%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.86% and 89.78%, respectively.