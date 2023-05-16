The Psychology of Coya Therapeutics Inc. Inc. (COYA) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 29.16%. The price of COYA fallen by 53.77% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.57%.

Currently, the stock price of Coya Therapeutics Inc. (COYA) is $6.12. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $5.49 after opening at $5.20. The stock touched a low of $5.13 before closing at $5.30.

52-week price history of COYA Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Coya Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is 7.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 66.08%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $3.68 and $5.67. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 3.07 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 29790.0 over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Coya Therapeutics Inc. (COYA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 44.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 51.78M and boasts a workforce of 6 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

COYA Stock Stochastic Average

Coya Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 52.12%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 52.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 70.72% and 75.84%, respectively.