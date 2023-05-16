The Home Depot Inc. Inc. (HD) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -8.65% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -7.43%. The price of HD leaped by -1.25% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.21%.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) has a current stock price of $288.54. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $290.92 after opening at $289.92. The stock’s low for the day was $286.94, and it eventually closed at $290.47.

The Home Depot Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $347.25 on 12/13/22, with the lowest value being $264.51 on 06/22/22.

52-week price history of HD Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. The Home Depot Inc.’s current trading price is -16.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.08%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $264.51 and $347.25. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 5.33 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 3.97 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 289.40B and boasts a workforce of 471600 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for The Home Depot Inc.

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating The Home Depot Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 303.44, with a change in price of -28.79. Similarly, The Home Depot Inc. recorded 3,619,863 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.07%.

HD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HD stands at 27.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 26.86.

HD Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for The Home Depot Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 37.00%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 21.86%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 23.77% and 24.42%, respectively.